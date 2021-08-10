As the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread across Michigan, health officials are trying to figure out how to reach those who have not yet gotten their vaccine.
“That was an eye opener for me. It told me what the task ahead was,” said Dr. Bobby Mukkamala, ear, nose and throat doctor in Flint.
Mukkamala is talking about a map from Bridge Michigan he posted on his social media. It shows the COVID-19 vaccination rates in Genesee County, according to the MDHHS. Overall, the county has 45 percent of eligible residents with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 40 percent are fully vaccinated.
Many areas in and around the city of Flint have less than 35 percent of eligible residents receiving at least one dose, despite vaccines being widely available. Mukkamala said these numbers need to change in a hurry.
“It’s more getting it into the minds of people as opposed to the arms of people,” Mukkamala said.
Mukkamala admits that can be a challenge. He said he’s heard from plenty of people who don’t want the vaccine.
“Will be everything from ‘my neighbor had it and he was sick for two days and I don’t want to be like that,’ to ‘it got developed too fast,’ to ‘you know, it’s not really that bad of a virus. It’s no different than the flu. Why do I need a vaccine,’” Mukkamala said.
Mukkamala said with the rise of the Delta variant across the country and in mid-Michigan, the unvaccinated should not wait to get the shot.
“This is the Delta strain, which is much more contagious and makes people sicker faster. You know, it used to be weird to see a 35-year-old in the hospital with COVID you know, a year ago. Now that’s who’s filling up these hospital beds,” Mukkamala said.
That is what Mukkamala is trying to avoid. He said he has meetings scheduled with pastors and community members in Flint who have reached out to him after seeing his post. It’s all part of his effort to make sure hospitals don’t run out of beds because of another surge that could have been prevented with vaccination.
“So it would feel great not to have to be living that all over again,” Mukkamala said.
