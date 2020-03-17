The Michigan Department of Education (MDE) has announced an online map for families to find locations where meals are being provided during this period of school closure.
The map can be found by clicking here and will be updated twice each day during the closure period.
These meals, served under the program called Unanticipated School Closure Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), are available to all children at no cost.
Up to two meals per day may be served to all children ages 0-18. This includes students with disabilities ages 18-26 with an active individual education program (IEP). The program assists Michigan’s school districts and community partners to ensure that kids receive nutritious meals during the school closure announced by Governor Gretchen Whitmer on March 12, 2020.
