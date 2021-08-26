Tournament officials with the Ally Challenge announced Maren Morris will now be the event’s headline artist at the event’s Community Concert.
“I’m so excited to come to Grand Blanc and play an awesome show for the crowd at the Ally Challenge,” Morris said. “We can’t wait to hit the stage on Saturday night.”
Morris was named the Female Artist of the Year at the 2021 ACM Awards. Maren's track "The Bones", which she performed with John Mayer at the 2021 Grammys, took home Song of the Year at the 2021 ACM Awards.
Little Big Town was set to take the stage before Thursday’s announcement.
“The reality is that COVID continues to impact our daily lives. While disappointed that Little Big Town is unable perform at our Community Concert, we are thrilled to have 2021 ACM Female Artist of the Year and GRAMMY Award winner Maren Morris join us at Warwick Hills,” said Andrea Brimmer, chief marketing and public relations officer at Ally. “We know she’ll put on a great show.”
Tickets will be available through Saturday, Aug. 28 with all net proceeds benefitting the tournament’s primary beneficiary, United Way of Genesee County.
Gates open at 5 p.m. for the Community Concert with the opening act, Frame 42, taking the stage at 6:30 p.m. Grand Blanc High School state champions will be recognized at 7:55 p.m. with Maren Morris playing shortly after.
Tickets already purchased are still valid. All sales for the concert are final. Tournament officials said there will be no refunds, exchanges, or replacements for lost or stolen tickets or inclement weather.
