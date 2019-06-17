Marijuana is a fast-growing industry in Michigan but since the Federal government still view it as illegal, money made from legitimate shops can’t be put in the bank.
“What we’ve been operating on is drug dealer status, dealing with all cash and not being able to use banks,” said dispensary owner, Patrick Frasik.
That could soon change.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined 18 other governors and signed a letter urging Congress to allow marijuana businesses access to banks.
“This is going to take a huge weight off,” Frasik said.
Frasik owns The Shop-Nature’s Relief Clinic. He said, for now, the business is closed because they’re waiting on licensing.
He said using all cash is tedious. Not only for the convenience of customers but he said they pay all their bills and taxes with cash.
“It’s madness,” Frasik said.
Governor Whitmer stated that the cash-only system is a burden and a threat to public safety.
Frasik agrees, he said thieves often target dispensaries knowing that money can’t just be put into an account.
“Knowing we’re sitting on maybe $20, $40 thousand at a time. They know we have that kind of cash here,” Frasik said.
Frasik said he’s hopeful the letter will spark change.
“It’s legitimizing the industry. It’s pushing it forward,” Frasik said.
