Voters may have settled the issue of legalized marijuana in Michigan, but it remains controversial for some.
That’s why some communities are choosing to opt out of letting people set up shop. But in the communities where marijuana shops are allowed, security companies are seeing opportunities grow.
“They have a real need for security because at any given time they’ve got cash on site, they’ve got product on site,” said Mike Buckel, vice president of sales and marketing for Sonitrol in Grand Blanc.
Business is booming for local security companies like Sonitrol.
It’s a domino effect of the marijuana boom in Michigan, with new businesses finding themselves in need of an advanced security system.
“So we do video cameras. We do access control. We have the swiper card in the door. We do verified intrusion systems,” Buckel said.
Sonitrol is a one-stop shop to keep marijuana facilities safe and secure. It is already receiving business from more than a few.
“It’s 20 plus out of the 100 licenses that have been issued,” Buckel said.
It’s a key component that brings medical marijuana businesses to the area.
“One of the unique things we’re able to do is with our video system. If they press a button and their alarm goes off, we can view all the cameras from our call center here in Grand Blanc,” Buckel said.
Sonitrol is the only security business with a monitoring system in Genesee County, servicing the entire state of Michigan and surrounding states.
“So before we wake you up, we’re already going to be looking at your cameras and when we call you we’re going to say, ‘we see this happening in your building. What do you want us to do,’” Buckel said.
Buckel said when they first started servicing these types of businesses, it wasn’t always easy to grasp but they are looking forward to more marijuana clients.
“When we first started in this, we didn’t know a lot about it. And now when someone rolls a plan out in front of us, we ask all of the right questions and they immediately realize it’s not the first one we’ve done,” Buckel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.