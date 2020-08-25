The pandemic hasn't slowed down business for a couple marijuana businesses in Mid-Michigan.
"Demand has continued to grow week over week throughout the year," said Doug Hellyar, president of Lume.
Lume is a marijuana dispensary in Owosso.
Hellyar says while COVID-19 changed the way they thought they would do business, but it has actually helped them service more people.
"We’ve added delivery service, we offer curbside service as a part of COVID safety precautions,” he said. “Our in-store or curbside service will continue to grow week after week in Owosso."
Barry Goodman owns Freddies in Clio. It just opened for recreational sales days before the first case of COVID-19 in our state.
But he says their store never skipped a beat.
"The pandemic has helped our business, I believe that especially during the stay at home,” Goodman said. “I mean what are you going to do you’re not working. You’re staying at home on your couch. You might as well have something to enjoy yourself with while you are relaxing and watching TV. We’re outside doing gardening or whatever it is you want to do now you can add cannabis to your lifestyle."
Hellyar says during such stressful times many people turned to cannabis to get them through some tough times.
"It’s the ability to prove your ability to sleep,” he said. “If you’re having difficulty sleeping, you’re worrying about issues with your job loss of job, what’s going to happen with your kids with school back to school. So, there’s a lot of things that are driving up anxiety levels and this is an excellent option for people that need that kind of relief.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.