The Marijuana Regulatory Agency is recalling marijuana sold in Detroit and Bay City over safety concerns.
Vitamin E Acetate was found in some vape cartridges sold at Elite Wellness in Bay City, Plan B Wellness in Detroit and Detroit Natural Selections in Detroit.
The following products are being recalled:
From Elite Wellness at 3389 Huron Road in Bay City:
- Dank Vapes 1G, including Jack Herer, Sour Diesel, Cherry Pie, LA Confidential, Ancient OG, Purple Punch, Lemon Berry, Watermelon, Wedding Cake, Mars OG, Rose Gold, Ace of Spades, and ATF
- Monopoly Cart 1G, including Hardcore OG, Mimosa, Fruity Pebbles, Krispy Kreme, Blueberry Muffin, Strawberry Shortcake, and Grape Soda
From Plan B Wellness at 20101 8 Mile Road in Detroit:
- Slab Gods Carts 1G
From Detroit Natural at 3394 S Fort Street in Detroit:
- Choice Tropicana Cookies Live Resin Cart 1G (untested)
These cartridges were manufactured prior to the Emergency Rules for marijuana products intended for inhalation filed on November 22, 2019.
If you have some in your possession you can return them to where you bought them for proper disposal.
