The cannabis shop built at the former location of Zorba’s restaurant in Saginaw is opening its doors.

Skymint announced it will open the new dispensary, located at 700 Gratiot Ave., on Jan. 7 at 9 a.m.

To celebrate the opening, Skymint will provide coffee and hot cocoa from Dawn of a New Day Café and an assortment of donuts from the Sugar Shack from 9 a.m. until noon. The first 100 shoppers will get an exclusive gift with their purchase.

Zorba’s served Greek dishes to the Saginaw community for decades until it closed in March. Skymint said it will celebrate and pay homage to the former Saginaw staple.