Recreational marijuana becomes legal on Thursday in Michigan and some local businesses are hoping for a surge in sales.
With the new legal ability to grow marijuana in private homes, business in Mid-Michigan hydroponics stores should be booming.
“I’m not really sure why it’s been so slow the last year, year and a half. It could have been the anticipation on the new laws or whatever, but I don’t know,” said Justin Weigandt, co-owner of GrowMart in Saginaw.
GrowMart is a hydroponics and indoor garden supply store.
Weigandt said business has been tough even with new legislation.
Michigan is the first state in the Midwest to legalize recreational marijuana. People 21 and older can purchase, possess and grow their own. You can have up to 12 plants inside your home and a total of 10 ounces, starting Dec. 6.
Weigandt said he thought the new-found freedom would be driving sales up, but so far no luck.
“We definitely lose a lot of business online for sure because we can’t compete with online pricing. They don’t have a brick and mortar store and we do. We have bills, rent, you know. They don’t have that, so they can sell products at a cheaper price. You know, they have no overhead and we do,” Weigandt said.
He said there’s one very important reason you should be purchasing any type of growth supply from a physical store. He said it really comes down to the people.
“What you’re not getting online is the experience or the know-how. Some people are willing to spend a few more bucks to come in and get the experience and learn how to do it, learn what not to do, how to fix their problems or whatever,” Weigandt said.
He remains hopeful a more accepting mindset towards marijuana brings a boost to his business before it goes up in smoke.
“It’s definitely slow, but I think it will change,” he said.
