While some businesses are struggling to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic, Michigan’s marijuana industry is booming.
The owner at the Greenhouse in Walled Lake says the spike could be attributed to curbside pickup and people looking for some relief during COVID-19.
"People are finding relief from this product and they're realizing its not the devil's lettuce," said marijuana dispensary owner Jerry Millen. "People are trying it or rediscovering cannabis for the first time and I think that they like it. Actually, they must love it because sales are doing so well."
According to numbers from the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, the state reported a record $7.9 billion in recreational sales last week alone.
And before that, three consecutive weeks with more than $7 million in sales each week.
"A lot of seniors are calling. I talk to a lot of senior citizens that are really stressed because they are stuck in the house."
Millen says more people are turning to marijuana as a way to find relief during this pandemic.
"Honestly, anxiety, stress, sleep, getting tons on phone calls and emails at the Greenhouse asking about, ‘look I'm anxious what can I do."
Millen says the marijuana industry is not only thriving, but also helping to keep the economy going.
"And it's really good for the state’s tax funds. Right now, there's going to be a problem with money on cities and states and there's a lot of kick back from the recreational marijuana, especially to local municipalities."
Millen says the industry has adapted during the COVID-19 crisis with helping out their patients and customers with curbside pick-up and home delivery.
