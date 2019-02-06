Marijuana Driving Accidents

The National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday that the probable cause of a crash that killed 12 people on a church bus near Concan, Texas, in March 2017 was that the 20-year-old man whose truck hit the bus was under the influence of marijuana and a sedative.

The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) issued a health and safety advisory due to the sale of marijuana that failed laboratory testing.

The products were sold at 664 Vassar, LLC (Elite Wellness Vassar) located at 664 State Road in Vassar.

The products were sold between Nov. 13, 2018 and Feb. 1, 2019.

This recall affects the following products:

Agent Orange (Flower)

1A405010000089B000000349

Failed for chemical residue

AK Extracts Crumble (Concentrate)

1A405010000089B000000287

Failed for chemical residue

Blue Cheese (Flower)

1A405010000089B000000158

Failed for chemical residue

Detroit Growers Extracts (Edible)

1A405010000089B000000003

Failed for chemical residue

Grand Daddy Purp (Flower)

1A405010000089B000000107

Failed for chemical residue

Ice Cream Cake (Flower)

1A405010000089B000000355

Failed for chemical residue

Lemon Drop (Flower)

1A405010000089B000000246

Failed for chemical residue

Orange Skittles (Flower)

1A405010000089B000000325

Failed for chemical residue and bile tolerant bacteria

Super Lemon OG (Flower)

1A405010000089B000000354

Failed for chemical residue

Patients or caregivers who have these affected medical marijuana products in their possession should return them to 664 Vassar LLC (Elite Wellness Vassar) for proper disposal.

664 Vassar LLC (Elite Wellness Vassar) must notify patients or caregivers who purchased these medical marijuana products of the recall.

All affected medical marijuana has a label affixed to the container that indicates the license number of the marijuana facility that obtained the marijuana product, as well as the production batch number assigned to the marijuana product.

