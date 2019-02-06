The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) issued a health and safety advisory due to the sale of marijuana that failed laboratory testing.
The products were sold at 664 Vassar, LLC (Elite Wellness Vassar) located at 664 State Road in Vassar.
The products were sold between Nov. 13, 2018 and Feb. 1, 2019.
This recall affects the following products:
Agent Orange (Flower)
1A405010000089B000000349
Failed for chemical residue
AK Extracts Crumble (Concentrate)
1A405010000089B000000287
Failed for chemical residue
Blue Cheese (Flower)
1A405010000089B000000158
Failed for chemical residue
Detroit Growers Extracts (Edible)
1A405010000089B000000003
Failed for chemical residue
Grand Daddy Purp (Flower)
1A405010000089B000000107
Failed for chemical residue
Ice Cream Cake (Flower)
1A405010000089B000000355
Failed for chemical residue
Lemon Drop (Flower)
1A405010000089B000000246
Failed for chemical residue
Orange Skittles (Flower)
1A405010000089B000000325
Failed for chemical residue and bile tolerant bacteria
Super Lemon OG (Flower)
1A405010000089B000000354
Failed for chemical residue
Patients or caregivers who have these affected medical marijuana products in their possession should return them to 664 Vassar LLC (Elite Wellness Vassar) for proper disposal.
664 Vassar LLC (Elite Wellness Vassar) must notify patients or caregivers who purchased these medical marijuana products of the recall.
All affected medical marijuana has a label affixed to the container that indicates the license number of the marijuana facility that obtained the marijuana product, as well as the production batch number assigned to the marijuana product.
