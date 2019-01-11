GENERIC: Marijuana
The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) issued two health and safety advisories due to the sale of marijuana which failed laboratory tests.

The affected medical marijuana has a label affixed to the container that indicates the license number of the marijuana facility that obtained the marijuana product, as well as the production batch number assigned to the product.

The Green Mile Detroit and Compassionate Care by Design in Kalamazoo are the two dispensaries with affected products.

The Green Mile, license PC-000144, located at 6650 E. 8 Mile Road, Detroit MI 48234.

The affected products at The Green Mile Detroit were sold between Dec. 18, 2018, and Jan. 3, 2019. The recall affects the following batches of flower sold:

Gelato

1A405010000076E000000140

Failed for total yeast and mold.

Superman OG

1A405010000076E000000141

Failed for chemical residue.

Mimosa

1A405010000076E000000125

Failed for bile-tolerant gram-negative bacteria and total coliforms.

Girl Scout Cookies

1A405010000076E000000126

Failed for total yeast and mold.

Compassionate Care by Design, license PC-000142, located at 401 N. Sage St., Kalamazoo, MI 49006.

The affected products at Compassionate Care by Design were sold between Dec. 12, 2018, and Dec. 29, 2018. This recall affects the following batches of flower sold:

Critical Cali

1A4040100000515000000014 

GMO

1A4040100000515000000015 

Silver Haze

1A4040100000515000000016 

GSC

1A4040100000515000000017 

Critical Kush

1A4040100000515000000018

Blueberry

1A4040100000515000000019

Skunk #1

1A4040100000515000000020 

Chunk D

1A4040100000515000000021 

Amnesia Lemon Kush

1A4040100000515000000022

Special Kush

1A4040100000515000000023

Purple Punch

1A4040100000515000000024

Patients or caregivers who have these affected medical marijuana products in their possession should return them to the facilities.

The Green Mile Detroit and Compassionate Care by Design must notify patients and caregivers who purchased these medical marijuana products.  

