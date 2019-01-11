The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) issued two health and safety advisories due to the sale of marijuana which failed laboratory tests.
The affected medical marijuana has a label affixed to the container that indicates the license number of the marijuana facility that obtained the marijuana product, as well as the production batch number assigned to the product.
The Green Mile Detroit, Compassionate Care by Design in Kalamazoo and HG in Lansing are the dispensaries named with affected products.
The Green Mile, license PC-000144, located at 6650 E. 8 Mile Road, Detroit MI 48234.
The affected products at The Green Mile Detroit were sold between Dec. 18, 2018, and Jan. 3, 2019. The recall affects the following batches of flower sold:
Gelato
1A405010000076E000000140
Failed for total yeast and mold.
Superman OG
1A405010000076E000000141
Failed for chemical residue.
Mimosa
1A405010000076E000000125
Failed for bile-tolerant gram-negative bacteria and total coliforms.
Girl Scout Cookies
1A405010000076E000000126
Failed for total yeast and mold.
Compassionate Care by Design, license PC-000142, located at 401 N. Sage St., Kalamazoo, MI 49006.
The affected products at Compassionate Care by Design were sold between Dec. 12, 2018, and Dec. 29, 2018. This recall affects the following batches of flower sold:
Critical Cali
1A4040100000515000000014
GMO
1A4040100000515000000015
Silver Haze
1A4040100000515000000016
GSC
1A4040100000515000000017
Critical Kush
1A4040100000515000000018
Blueberry
1A4040100000515000000019
Skunk #1
1A4040100000515000000020
Chunk D
1A4040100000515000000021
Amnesia Lemon Kush
1A4040100000515000000022
Special Kush
1A4040100000515000000023
Purple Punch
1A4040100000515000000024
HG Lansing, license PC-000159, located at 1116 E. Oakland Ave., Lansing, MI 48906.
The affected products at HG were sold between Dec. 27, 2018, and Dec. 30, 2018. This recall affects the following batches of flower sold:
Citrix
1A4050100000F3D000000009
Failed for E. coli and Salmonella
Gelato
1A4050100000F3D000000010
Failed for chemical residue
Green Crack
1A4050100000F3D000000008
Failed for chemical residue and bile-tolerant gram-negative bacteria, E. coli, Salmonella and total coliforms
Oreoz
1A4050100000F3D000000023
Failed for chemical residue and E. coli and Salmonella
Patients or caregivers who have these affected medical marijuana products in their possession should return them to the facilities.
The Green Mile Detroit, Compassionate Care by Design, and HG Lansing must notify patients and caregivers who purchased these medical marijuana products.
