Some marijuana products are being recalled across the state for failing the safety compliance test.
The Marijuana Regulatory Agency issued the health and safety advisory recall on Friday, Jan. 10.
The recall affects the following product sold at three provisioning centers in the state between Oct. 29, 2019 and Jan. 6, 2020:
- Production batch: 1A4050100002330000000009
- Product name: Orange Burst - Buds
- Failed testing: Chemical residue (Paclobutrazol)
The product was sold at the following provisioning centers:
- Pharmaco, Inc. - 3650 Patterson Road, Bay City with individual package # 1A4050100002330000000415
- Pharmaco, Inc. - 3557 Wilder Road, Bay City with individual package # 1A4050100002330000000416
- Pharmaco, Inc. - 20561 Dwyer St., Detroit with individual package # 1A405010000233000000041
"Patients and caregivers should look for the production batch number associated with the product name or the individual package number which can be found under the name of the provisioning center at which the product was sold," the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs said in a press release.
If you have the recalled products in your possession, you should return them to the provisioning center where it was purchased.
Provisioning centers who carried the recalled products are required to notify their patients or caregivers who purchased the recalled products.
