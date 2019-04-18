The Huron-Manistee National Forests are reminding visitors that it is illegal to possess, use, sell, and cultivate marijuana on National Forest System lands, regardless of recent changes to state law.
On Nov. 6, 2018, Michigan voters approved a ballot creating the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act (MRTMA). The act prohibits the arrest of Michigan adults, 21 and over, for possessing, using or consuming, internally possessing, purchasing, transporting, or processing 2.5 ounces or less of marijuana.
The MRTMA does not supersede federal regulations, according to the Huron-Manistee National Forests.
Marijuana remains a Schedule I controlled substance under federal law. The possession, use, sale, and cultivation of marijuana on federal land are punishable offenses.
