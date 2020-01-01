As sales of recreational marijuana are heating up across Michigan, questions remain about other laws surrounding the drug.
Gun store owners are now dealing with a clash between state and federal laws.
Though the use of recreational marijuana is legal in the state, federal law bars anyone who uses the drug from getting a concealed weapon.
TV5 asked Kyle Brookhouse, hunting department manager at Frank’s Great Outdoors, if he’s ever had had to deny a customer because of this law.
He says they have had to turn away medical and recreational marijuana users looking to purchase a firearm or pistol for concealed carry.
"That's what the ATF and the FBI goes by, the federal law, not the state law," Brookhouse said.
According to him, this means he can ask customers whether or not they use or possess marijuana.
But he says they don't have to be truthful with him or even show him a medical marijuana card, when purchasing a firearm.
Which is why the decision of selling the weapon is always up to him and his staff.
“Most people don't come out and say if they're a user of marijuana,” Brookhouse said. “So, if you have a bad feeling about the person, or if you think they're a user, or they smell of marijuana or they're acting kind of weird. You just go with your gut feeling."
As for gun sales, Brookhouse says they haven't changed much with the legalization of recreational marijuana.
He says despite the confusion it's caused for some of his customers, he doesn't think the law will be changed either.
"I think it's something that will probably stick around,” he said. “They're pretty strict with those laws, so I don't see that changing anytime soon."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.