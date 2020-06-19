"It's not wonderful,"
Pretty far from wonderful in fact. The Sanford and Edenville dams collapsing in the same painful, costly evening, throwing immeasurable destruction at Stryker’s Lakeside Marina.
"We had a huge business which is our customers are renting slips from us out there,” said owner Gordon Stryker. “We have a gas dock. None of that is going to be able to be used at all this summer. It doesn't look like it's going to be able to be used for probably 2 or 3 4 years until they get the lake level raised back up."
The M-30 bridge near the marina collapsed, destruction mirroring the destruction of Stryker’s livelihood.
"Boat sales are down. Trailer rentals are down,” he said. “We have a lot of our customers whose boats are still back in storage back here."
That's the silver lining. The vessels kept in storage by the coronavirus quarantine.
Those boats weren’t damaged in the flood like other boats caught in the deluge.
"it's going to hurt us,” Stryker said. “Long-term it's going to hurt us. It's hurting us today and long-term."
The 4 feet of water in the showroom is gone but the repairs and remodeling are just beginning. Stryker says he and the customers keeping his family in business for over 30-years will go forward together.
"They are continuing to come,” Stryker said. “They bring pizzas and food for all the staff. We'll rebuild. We'll make it."
