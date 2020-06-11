Two people were saved from a sinking boat by a Sanilac County Sheriff's Deputy.
Around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Marine Deputy Tate Bongard was at Port Sanilac Harbor when he noticed a sinking ship off shore.
Bongard reported the ship to central dispatch and then got in a patrol boat to help the boaters, according to Sheriff Garry Biniecki.
When he got to scene of the sinking boat he pulled an unresponsive woman out of the water and then helped a man into the patrol boat as well.
Bongard got the two people to the dock where both of the victims were treated by first responders.
The man was taken to Port Huron McLaren Hospital, he was treated and released.
The woman was taken to Mckenzie Hospital in Sandusky where she was stabilized and then transferred by helicopter to Saginaw Covenant Hospital.
The boat was removed from the lake by marina staff.
The incident is under investigation by the sheriff's office.
