The Sanilac County Marine Division saves two people in the water after their boat starts to sink due to rough water.
Deputies said that on Friday, Aug. 14, at about 3:15 p.m., dispatch received a call about a small boat that appeared to be sinking.
The caller said two people were in the water approximately ¾ of a mile from shore. The caller said they were wearing life jackets.
The Sanilac County Marine Division was nearby and quickly located the two subjects and the boat.
Deputies said a 24-year-old male and a 25-year-old female both from Fraser were able to get on the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Boat and were towed the disabled boat to shore.
During their investigation, deputies found that the boat, a small 12-foot aluminum, took on too much water due to the rough water, and the two subjects were forced off it.
There were no injuries.
