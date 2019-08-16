After serving in the Marine Corps, Bruce Lee Hernandez found a new passion in veterans services.
“No veteran should be [living] on the street,” Hernandez said.
He works as an officer at the Midland County Veterans Service Office.
Over the years Hernandez has seen several veterans struggle to receive their benefits and find a place to live.
"They usually call me and they're willing to drive over two hours from their location to submit their benefits," he said.
Hernandez works out of the senior services building in Midland, but he provides support to veterans both young and old.
He also drives to meet veterans in need to save them time and travel expenses.
"Most of them cannot come to my office due to medical reasons,” Hernandez said. “By doing that, they feel more comfortable at their location."
For those that don’t have the resources to get what they need, Hernandez said the best thing to do is reach out before it’s too late.
"By the time they get transferred to different departments they get frustrated, and then they quit,” Hernandez said. “I'm willing to help them out. “It's a universal form that any [Veterans Services Officer] throughout the United States can submit."
