A body has been recovered from a river in southwestern Michigan two days after a 45-year-old man was reported missing while rescuing a juvenile who was struggling in the water.
Members of the Berrien County marine unit found the apparent drowning victim shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday in the Saint Joseph River, southwest of Grand Rapids, the county sheriff’s office said.
The body was found about a half-mile from the area in Royalton Township where two adults and three juveniles were swimming Friday evening from a pontoon boat.
The sheriff’s office said when one of the juveniles began to struggle, the 45-year-old man jumped in the river to help.
The man went beneath the water. Authorities searched Friday but were unable to find him.
