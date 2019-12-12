Samuel Facundo is a Marine Corps veteran.
"From 1995 to 2003, right out of high school,” he said. “Reserviced out of Saginaw Bravo Company 124."
He proudly displays the stars and stripes and his Marine Corps flag at his Essexville home.
But last week, his flags disappeared.
His wife noticed first and asked where they went.
"She was wondering if I brought them in to thaw,” Samuel said. “And she says they're gone. I say what do you mean they're gone? Like gone gone? She said yeah, poles and everything. They're gone."
Stolen in the night.
"Who steals a flag from a veteran? Right," Samuel said.
Whoever this thief is, they would've actually had to come up here onto Samuel’s porch just to be able to reach and take out the flags.
"This is my home,” he said. “This is my family's home. It bothered me. It bothered me."
But you may have noticed, Old Glory is flying again. It's because a local workout group called Hyland's Hopeless brought Samuel a new set of flags.
"The group came over Thursday night,” he said. “There was probably 20 of them. They had their trucks and put my flags up."
So even though the thief got away, Samuel can still show his American and military pride.
"It was cool. It was awesome for them to do."
