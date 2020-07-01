The Marion Township Fire Department is responding to the scene of a structure fire on the southwest side of Saginaw County.
It happened in the 15000 block of S. Chapin Road.
Saginaw County Central Dispatch first reported the blaze around 2 a.m. Wednesday, July 1.
A TV5 crew on the scene learned a vehicle fire caught a structure on fire nearby.
No word yet on injuries or a cause.
Stay with TV5 for updates.
