Mark Farner will officially kick off his 50th Anniversary tour in Flint at the famous Capitol Theatre in April.
Farner was one of the founding members, lead singer, lead guitarist, and has wrote more than 90 percent of the music in the Grand Funk Railroad music catalog.
His story and his imprint on music starts with Flint and since 1969, from his humble beginnings and a blue-collar outlook, Farner has captained a global crusade for love and freedom and became a rock ‘n’ roll icon.
Farner has been known to be the energetic driving force on stage, from his soulful voice and power rock riffs, to fueling the funk with his atomic stage presence. He is known as the reason Grand Funk Railroad made it to the top of the charts.
During his career he has sold more than 30 million records worldwide, including 16 gold and platinum albums.
Mark Farner’s American Band will honor Farner’s golden anniversary in music, as well as shine a spotlight on his legendary contributions to society, in his 2019-2020 50th Anniversary Tour.
