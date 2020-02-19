Mark Latunski was taken to the hospital earlier for a follow-up visit but is now back in his cell.
Latunski was found unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
According to the Shiawassee County Sheriff, they used smelling salts to wake Latunski before taking him to Owosso Memorial Healthcare to be evaluated.
Latunski was released from the hospital last night but was taken back today at approximately 11:30 a.m. for a follow-up visit.
Officials said Latunski was medically cleared and returned to his cell at 4 p.m.
