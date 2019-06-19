Mark Wahlberg and Chef Paul Wahlberg are heading to Mid-Michigan!
The pair is hosting a Wahlburgers' ribbon cutting and grand opening VIP party on Sunday, June 23 at the restaurant at the Genesee Valley Center.
This is a VIP, invite only event.
You can learn more about the business and this event by visiting www.wahlburgers.com
