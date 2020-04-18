Mark Wahlberg donates tablets to hospitals so COVID-19 patients can talk with loved ones

One of the hardest things about COVID-19 is that people sick with it have to suffer in isolation.
Some even die without a final visit from loved ones.
Modern technology can help but not everyone can afford it.
A Hollywood star is partnering with a Detroit business to overcome that barrier.
“It’s just a natural thing to be able to give, if we’re in a position to, but to really give thanks to all the brave men and women who are working there,” Mark Wahlberg said.
Wahlberg is no stranger to the city of Detroit and his love for the city.
“I’ve had some of the most moving and inspiring experiences of my adult life, especially as a parent and husband, meeting some amazing families there, meeting amazing men and women who have dedicated their lives to helping people,” Wahlberg said.
That’s why the Wahlberg Youth Foundation teamed up with Feldman Automotive to donate 1,100 tablets to Beaumont Health System.
“I said, well, OK no problem, I’m happy to help” said Jay Feldman with Feldman Automotive. “I love Beaumont, and it’s right in our backyard and we’re happy to help and anything Mark does I’m always happy to get involved.”
Feldman said it was important to connect with families.
“I had just seen everybody on TV talking about how their loved ones are in the hospital and they can’t be with them and, I mean, you know, when you’re in the hospital, you’re in an emergency, you want to be surrounded by somebody,” Feldman said. “You want somebody that’s an advocate. You want family to be with you. The last thing you want is to be alone.”
Wahlberg said this donation is a way to give back to the workers, he’s gotten to know during his previous visits to the hospital.
“Once they say we can come there, I’m going to come there and give you guys a big hug and thank you in person.”
