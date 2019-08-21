Mark Wahlberg and his brother Paul opened a new Wahlburgers location at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak on Monday.
But that was only part of the actor’s evening.
He took time with some of the patients in the children’s wing, including 6-year-old Hudson Brown who battled, and beat brain cancer.
Hudson underwent 30 rounds of proton radiation and nine cycles of chemotherapy.
In the end, when he was cleared, he was told a star from his favorite movies wanted to meet him.
“I heard you’re so strong. And you’re my inspiration right. Now, let’s see you make a muscle,” said Mark.
The movie star learned the boy loved Transformers, and the movie, and start had an impact on the child’s life.
"You know he's my inspiration, you know? And I just asked him to say a prayer for me. He's been in my thoughts and my prayers with what he's had to overcome. And just you know his outlook on life, it's positive strong young man."
In the spring ahead of his final proton therapy, Hudson arrived at the hospital with 24 Camaros leading him.
He loves Bumblebee, and so this day, meeting with Mark, and celebrating with transformers and family, it meant the world to him.
"It was very, a very tough time for our whole family. It affects everyone you know, mom dad and the sisters. But all of his MRI’s are clean. He's considered in remission and it's, he’s just a normal happy healthy kid now," his mom, Megan Brown said.
"And it's just amazing. I mean I always find so much inspiration, these kids are so strong and so full of hope and so positive and optimistic, that it's really inspiring," said Mark.
Afterwards the family joined the Wahlberg brothers to christen their new Wahlburger’s restaurant.
The opening served as a fundraiser for the Children’s Miracle Network.
As for Hudson, his mom said all of his MRI’s are clean, and he’s considered in remission.
