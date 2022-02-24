A registered sex offender from Marlette was sentenced to 240 months in prison for the possession of child pornography.
Robert Howard Gratton, 35, already had two prior convictions related to the possession of child pornography.
According to court records, investigators uncovered child pornography on Gratton's phone during an investigation into a sexual assault he committed.
“This significant sentence resulting from cooperation between local, state, and federal law enforcement, demonstrates our commitment to keeping some of our most vulnerable citizens safe from sex offenders who prey on children,” said U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison.
Gratton was also sentenced to 90 to 180 months for a second-degree criminal sexual conduct charge in the sexual assault of the minor that led to the child porn charges. Both sentences will run concurrently.
This was a joint effort by the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office, the Michigan State Police, the Northeast Michigan Trafficking and Exploitation Crimes Task Force (“NEMTEC”) of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Sanilac County Prosecutor's Office and the United States Attorney's Office.
