The Marlette Police Department is requesting help from the public in locating a runaway 14-year-old last seen on Thursday after 4 p.m. leaving her home on foot near Morris and Lamontte Street.
Jacquline Leticia Torres was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt with black lettering on it, a black zip-up hoodie, gray sweatpants, and white tennis shoes with writing on them.
If anyone finds her, residents can call Marlette police at 989-635-2008 of Sanilac County Central Dispatch at 810-648-2000.
