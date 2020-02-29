Different styles of martial arts were on display on Feb. 29 as competitors from across the state hoped to quality for a state tournament.
The Buena Vista Community Center held the third annual Northern Michigan Open Martial Arts Championship.
The martial artists competed for points which are added when successful strikes are landed during the match.
Those practicing and competing said martial arts is more than just combat.
"Martial arts isn't just a sport, it isn't just a way to stay in shape, it's an actual way of life," said Brittani Russell who competed.
The martial artists competed to qualify for the 2020 state titles held this fall.
