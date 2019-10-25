Access to fresh clean water in plentiful supply is a basic human right; that was the message of activist Martin Luther King III during his visit to Flint on Friday.
King made it clear protecting and advocating for clean and safe water is essential to safeguarding vulnerable populations and communities.
“I’m certainly honored to be with Mayor Weaver and to be here in Flint today,” King said.
King is continuing a family legacy of lifting people out of poor conditions.
He visited Flint’s Grace Emmanuel Church and discussed the importance of treating water as a human right.
“Clean water should be available for each and every citizen all over this nation,” King said.
The eldest son of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King said he is a believer in the power of stewardship including caring for communities, which he calls continuing his parent’s legacy of building up people and striving for eliminating poverty.
He wants to make sure Flint’s water problem, still unresolved, is not forgotten.
“The nation needs to continue to hear about this issue because there’s nothing more important in our lives than basic clean water, affordable water, quality water,” King said.
He said advocating for clean and safe water is an essential element of protecting vulnerable populations in America’s poorest and underserved communities and identifying who is responsible for threatening it.
“Perhaps this is a crisis that could’ve been averted. It seems to me that someone must be held accountable and I’m looking at it from afar. I don’t personally believe that has been done thus far,” King said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.