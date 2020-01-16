37-year-old Eden Lopez-Cruz of Maryland has been arraigned for allegedly driving to Michigan to be with a 13-year-old girl.
DeWitt Township Police were called to a home on Jan. 14 at around 4:48 p.m. for a report of a 13-year-old girl who had run away from home sometime that day. A neighbor told investigators they saw the girl get into a vehicle and was able to provide detailed information about the car.
A DeWitt Township Police Lieutenant was able to find a vehicle matching that description at a motel in DeWitt Charter Township. When he contacted the people inside the room, he was able to find the 13-year-old girl.
Investigation revealed Lopez-Cruz and the teen met on an app and had arranged to meet one another.
Lopez-Cruz also admitted to being in the country illegally for the past 20 years and was arrested on multiple different charges.
