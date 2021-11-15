The mask mandate in Genesee County schools will be lifted for certain students starting in December.
On Monday, the Genesee County Board of Commissioners announced the mandate will be lifted for students eligible for the vaccine, starting Dec. 22. Masking will still be strongly recommended.
The Pfizer vaccine has been found to be 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 in children ages 5 to 11.
The commission said while vaccine availability was a key piece of the public health response, other measures like social distancing, washing hands and staying home if you feel sick remain critical.
In Genesee County schools, social distancing, handwashing, masking, testing and other prevention measures will continue until COVID-19 rates go down to 50 cases per 1,000 people per week. Masks must still be worn on a school bus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.