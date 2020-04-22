The Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services is now requiring all riders to wear face masks.
Effective Thursday, STARS face masks will be provided to any riders that don’t have one as a requirement to ride any of the buses.
“It’s clear to me that masks are a big part of slowing the spread, especially if everyone is wearing one. If you have a mask or face covering, please bring it when you ride. If you don’t, we have a fresh one for you. But you must wear it if you want to ride,” said STARS Executive Director Glenn Steffens.
Riders are also required to use hand sanitizer as they enter the bus.
The STARS buses now have a barrier between the driver and passenger to reduce exposure.
They are also using disinfectant electrostatic sprayers to regularly disinfect the fleet of buses and the facility.
Bus routes are still closed but STARS is providing essential transportation for free Monday through Friday from 6:55 a.m. to 8:55 p.m.
Riders can call 989-753-9526 to schedule a necessary trip.
