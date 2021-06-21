While masks will no longer be required for mid-Michigan residents on June 22, they will still be mandatory for outpatient centers and clinics regardless of vaccination status.
“We are delighted to see the COVID numbers at an all-time low for our state and local communities; however, it is our priority to keep our patients safe and minimize any risk for potential exposure to the virus,” said Lydia Watson, M.D., chief medical officer and senior vice president, MidMichigan Health. “Our policy follows the current recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) to continue masking in health care facilities. Our leadership will carefully evaluate the situation on a regular basis and communicate any further changes to the public. Updates based on our COVID-19 Response Plans will also be made on our website as they occur.”
Masks will be provided at MidMichigan medical facility entrances for anyone without a face covering. Scarves, bandanas, and masks with valves are not allowed.
MidMichigan Health has a COVID-19 hotline that includes information on CDC guidelines and recommendations. Staff are also available to answer questions from the community Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The hotline can be reached at (989) 794-7600.
