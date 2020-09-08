The Michigan High School Athletic Association will not be requiring officials to wear masks during games.
The MHSAA said Tuesday that face coverings are allowed on the field if the officials chooses but won’t be required while carrying out duties.
Officials are expected to wear face coverings when they get to the any MHSAA facility, before the games, during intermission and while they are leaving.
Since masks aren’t part of playing rules officials will also have no role in enforcement of face covering by players, coaches or spectators. Any concerns about masks at a game should be brought to the site administrator.
