Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and Detroit community leaders will hold a press conference about the mass vaccination clinic planned at Ford Field.
Starting on Wednesday, March 24, 6,000 people a day will be vaccinated at Ford Field more eight weeks. All Michigan residents who are currently eligible for the vaccine can sign up for a shot at the Ford Field event. You can sign up for a dose here. (https://clinic.meijer.com/register/CL2021)
The State of Michigan, the Detroit Lions, Meijer, and Henry Ford Health Systems are teaming up to put together the nearly two-month long clinic.
The clinic will run seven days a week from 8 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. during the duration of the clinic.
The press conference about the clinic will start at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 18.
