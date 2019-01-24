The Shiawassee County Planning Commission has given the go ahead for a massive energy project that is expected to invest millions of dollars in Mid-Michigan.
On Wednesday, Jan. 23, the commission approved a special use permit for Ranger Power, the final step in the zoning approval process.
The company wants to build a solar farm in Hazelton and Venice Townships on around 1,200 acres of primarily fields and vacant land.
The project is expected to create more than 300 jobs and pump millions into the local economy during construction.
“We appreciate the support from local community members, businesses, neighbors and residents as we sought approval for the Assembly Solar Project,” said Sergio Trevino, director of permitting at Ranger Power. “The strong partnership we have forged will ensure this project is a win for the entire community, creating more jobs and revenue for schools and public safety.”
Work is slated to begin late this year.
