Now that’s a pothole.
Drivers are running into a snag in their morning commute after the Michigan Department of Transportation was forces to close the SB M-39 ramp to EB-96 after a giant pothole appeared.
Crews said the cold weather was impacting the cure time for the concrete used to repair the hole in the ramp/bridge, and the area would need to be closed longer than normal.
