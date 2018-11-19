A large-scale search for a missing hunter in northern Michigan ended with the man being found, and lifted out by the Coast Guard.
Michigan State Police were called to a rural area in Missaukee County on Nov. 17 after a hunter failed to return from his hunt as planned.
Another hunter called for help at around 6:30 p.m. after Donald Sokol, 59, from Ohio, failed to return to the meeting spot.
Due to the cold temperatures, and the remote and large area he went missing in, multiple search crews from different departments were called out to help in the search.
After hours of searching, Mr. Sokol was found at around 11:10 p.m. but was separated from rescuers by deep water. He was exhausted, dehydrated, and hypothermic, according to MSP.
At that time a MSP helicopter arrived, and was able to guide other troopers and DNR officers to Sokol’s location. They helped him build a fire, and determined he was too weak to walk out on his own, and due to the terrain, they couldn’t carry him out.
Officials then decided to call in the Coast Guard who dropped a rescue basket and lifted Mr. Sokol out. He was taken to the hospital where he was treated for dehydration and hypothermia.
The officers who helped him were evaluated for symptoms of hypothermia, along with a K-9 MSP handler.
