An annual celebration welcomed the colorful season of spring.
Multiple events, from a parade to storytelling, took place this year at the Faerie Festival.
Faeries are small magical creatures we usually read about in storybooks.
But once a year they come alive at the Heavenly Scent Herb Farm in Fenton.
“Today is our May Day Faerie Festival, for 30 years we’ve been welcoming spring in,” said Kathy Mathews, the owner of Heavenly Scent.
For three decades, faerie fanatics of all ages grab their wings and flock to meet a real life faerie queen face to face.
“I stay young because I watch all those kids dance around so much and just enjoy and it just brings joy to my heart so it’s fun to do,” Mathews said.
The gardens are full with kids, crafts, a maypole, and faerie figurines but every year they like to add something new.
New this year is a chance for kids to take a photo with a faerie cut out.
Marie Schmidt and her 8-year-old daughter, Katie, drove from Bloomfield Hills to experience the faerie festival for a second time.
“Last year she really loved to walk around and pose for the camera and she loved wearing her faerie outfit with all the little girls running around and the scenery is beautiful with the queen faerie and everything,” Schmidt said.
It’s such an enchanting place to be, Schmidt said this will be just the beginning of her faerie festival tradition.
“I can see taking, you know, in future years taking maybe even my grandchildren here sometime,” Schmidt said. “It’s great to hear that other people have been coming here for that long of time.”
Once you experience the faerie festival you see where Peter Pan found the saying all the world needs is a little faith, trust, and pixie dust.
The May Day Faerie Festival continues Sunday, May 5 starting at 11 a.m.
