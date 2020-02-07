New water meters will soon be installed in homes across the city of Flint.
Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley is trying to ease the fears of concerned residents.
The city doesn’t collect revenue on half of its water, partly due to meter inaccuracies.
Neeley joined City Council in saying the new city water meters are digital and will help residents save money and protect them from leaks they might not know about.
Before the new meters were in place, the city was charging residents an estimated amount for water consumption, Neeley said.
The new meters are digital and can read accurately.
When the new meters were installed, it turned out many families were using more water than they were being charged.
Therefore, many residents saw dramatic increases to their water bills.
Neeley said people do not have to worry about those water bills, thanks to an executive order.
“We will not burden our residents unduly in a matter of ill-functioning equipment in their homes. So today, we announce the clean slate program by executive order. And the clean slate program says that they won’t be responsible for the misreads of those old meters,” Neeley said.
This doesn’t mean all old bills are being forgiven.
Neeley said the clean slate program is just forgiving a back log of charges caused from defective meters.
