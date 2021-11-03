The Mayor of Fenton said a millage to improve city streets is “a long time coming”. Voters passed the millage on Tuesday. This will allow the city to borrow $24 million in bonds to fix more than 90 percent of the city’s streets.

"It's going to be nice not having to swerve potholes," said Joe Hoffman.

Hoffman, a Fenton resident, is glad a millage aimed at improving residential streets was approved. He said road repairs in this neighborhood are long overdue.

"I drive on the opposite side of the road, try to avoid, take a different route,” Hoffman said.

The same goes for Tim Redifer. He supports the millage that will address streets that are rated in 'poor' condition.

"A little bumpy, certainly not a smooth ride coming down it,” Redifer said.

Redifer thinks street upgrades will improve the quality of life in his community.

"Just a smooth ride, riding bicycles, a lot of walkers in the neighborhood that want to walk the streets and things like that,” Redifer said.

City officials tell TV5 when work begins on one of these streets, sewer and water line improvements will also take place.

"We're going to try to get all that done first and then do the roads,” said Mayor Sue Osborn.

Osborn said work on the first streets will begin in the spring. She calls this a positive step forward for Fenton and its residents.

"I think that the city will be moved ahead in the future with better roads that will increase property values and it also will help residents with their cars and auto repairs. So, it should be a great project,” Osborn said.

As for Hoffman, he said he can't wait.

"I promise I won't complain about the construction as long as it's in our neighborhood,” Hoffman said.