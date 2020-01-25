Mayor Mike Duggan's office is reporting that home values are projected to increase by an average of 20% across most Detroit neighborhoods.
Residential assessments for 2020 also show that property values are up 30% in several parts of the city.
The city says the figures are based on two years of actual market sales and that homeowners are protected by a 2% cap on property tax increases as long as ownership has not changed.
Property owners can appeal assessments until Feb. 22. Detroit residential property values rose an average of 13% last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.