Nearly 2,000 local jobs have come to Flint during the past year, in everything from manufacturing and banking, to construction and customer service.
Flint Mayor Karen Weaver announced the accomplishments of the City’s Economic Development department.
Some of them include:
• The Lear Corporation continues to hire as the company ramps up to its planned 435 new positions at a new facility on the Buick City site; a grand opening was held in August 2018.
• Android Industries, in its partnership with Avancez, has announced plans to hire more than 120 new employees in the coming months.
• Spentech, a manufacturer of industrial equipment, has purchased a larger facility in the Buick City and are adding approximately 30 new positions.
• 160 Driving Academy, a new truck-driving school has been established in Flint at the Riverfront Industrial Park.
• A new Flint semi-professional men’s soccer team has been announced and will begin playing at Atwood Stadium near downtown in May 2019.
• Goyette Mechanical is renovating a downtown Flint facility to accommodate their growth in the City of Flint.
• Creation of small business program with outreach, roundtable and business development to 180 entrepreneurs.
• Expanded collaboration and partnership with local economic development organizations and agencies enhancing resources to attract and retain employers and small businesses.
• Development of best practices and processes with internal administrative departments.
• Pursuing other grants and funding opportunities for economic development programs, community enhancements and updated technological resources.
In March 2018, the City of Flint was awarded a $3 million grant from the Kellogg Foundation to plan, design and put in a place an economic development plan.
Weaver said the Economic Development team has been working aggressively to build up the city during that last year.
