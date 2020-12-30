Flint Police Chief Terence Green and Mayor Sheldon Neeley are urging residents to protect themselves by avoiding house parties.
The city of Flint said house parties have been linked to deadly violence in the city, and they are dangerous because of the high risk of spreading COVID-19.
“After the horrible violence our city experienced last weekend, we felt compelled to warn residents as we head into another holiday weekend,” Neeley said. “We have a responsibility to protect ourselves and each other from coronavirus and senseless violence.”
Chief Green said violence has been increasingly associated with house parties.
“This year has been incredibly challenging because of COVID-19 itself as well as the increase in violence it has sparked,” Chief Green said. “We need residents to know that house parties have in multiple cases turned violent, even deadly.”
Under the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services order of Dec. 18, gatherings in homes must be limited to 10 people or fewer from no more than two households.
Everyone attending must wear masks and people from different households must stay at least 6 feet away from each other.
Violation of the order is a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail and a $200 fine.
