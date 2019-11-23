Mayor Neeley focusing on replacing led pipes in Flint

The new leader in Flint is settling in just two weeks after the mayoral election.
Newly elected Flint Mayor Sheldon Neely addressed the policy and changes he’s working towards in the city.
Neeley, on the ongoing water crisis, is asking the community to step up and help the city determine which lines need to be replaced.
“We have about 1,000 unresponsive residents through our attempts we’ve tried three or more times to get to those homes and the residents have not been responsive,” Neeley said.
Mayor Neeley is asking for cooperation from those residents, so affected water lines can be replaced.
He also highlighted the importance of the census and having every resident in the city counted.
“It’s very important for the resources we have it’s very important to make sure we have representation in Washington D.C., so we need residents this is a plea to the residents,” Neeley said.
If you suspect your water lines need to be replaced, Mayor Neeley urges residents to call, the number at the bottom of your screen.
