Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley gave his second State of the City Tuesday and shared plans to move the city forward into the new year.
Neeley held the address virtually on Tuesday night during a special Flint City Council meeting.
“The work is challenging but rewarding and we are making progress,” Neeley said.
During last year's address the mayor said the city had a lot of work to do like eliminating blight, improving community relations with law enforcement, controlling crime, and navigating the pandemic.
During this year’s address Neeley said the fire department is now fully staffed for the first time in five years, more police officers have been hired in the last six months than in the last three year and overall crime is down in the city of Flint.
The city is still seeing an increase in homicides and COVID-19 cases are rising.
“We can slow the spread of this deadly virus. Please get tested. Please wear a mask. Please get the vaccine,” Neeley said.
Neeley said there has been a lot of positive news when it comes to fixing blight.
“This year alone we've been able to move more than 240 thousand pounds of blight from our community,” Neeley said.
Neeley is also working to re-establish trust after the Flint water crisis by providing free water testing to residents. He said the city is required by the environmental protection agency to test every six months for lead and copper in the water.
“I'm proud to report that we have completed three successful testing cycles,” Neeley said.
As for the future of Flint, the city is getting $94 million in American Rescue Plan funds. Neeley said that money will eventually go toward building a stronger Flint in all areas.
“Investments are coming new developments are coming jobs are coming and we are ready to keep building our economy,” Neeley said.
