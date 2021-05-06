Mayor Sheldon Neeley gave an update on the progress that’s been made to repair Flint’s water infrastructure and detailed new efforts to keep residents informed of the city’s work.
The city of Flint also launched a website called Progress Report on Flint Water which details ongoing projects. Residents can view a snapshot of information including current water quality test results, project updates, and how to report water concerns. The snapshot will link to other pages with more detailed information on the city’s efforts to repair its water infrastructure.
“I’m about a year and a half into office, we’ve been making some marvelous strides as we find our way through this intersectional,” Neeley said during the community-wide update.
Neeley expects to finish the replacement of all lead service lines this summer. He plans to host informational meetings for ongoing and future water infrastructure projects.
“Residents will be empowered with information and with a platform to ensure their voices are heard,” Neeley said. “The water crisis never should have happened. These actions are designed to make sure it never happens again.”
The director of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) gave a positive prognosis for Flint’s recovery from its water crisis.
“The city of Flint has recorded four consecutive years of lead testing below 15 ppb, the EPA action level,” said Liesl Clark, director of EGLE.
Mayor Neeley said the infrastructure improvements come from a partnership with EGLE as well as the EPA.
“After years of hard work, Flint has turned a corner and is on the brink of completely removing all lead service lines throughout the city and also rebuilding its water infrastructure from the ground up,” EPA Division Director Mike Harris said. “Thanks to the residents of Flint and all the partners who helped get this community back on track and moving forward again.”
“EGLE remains committed to supporting the city of Flint’s work to make the city’s drinking water system one of the safest and most modern in the nation,” Clark said. “We’re looking forward to seeing major projects like a second pipeline to Lake Huron, completion of lead service line replacement, and modernization of the city’s water treatment and distribution system completed this year.”
Flint’s new Department of Public Works director, Michael Brown, was also introduced during the community-wide update on Thursday night. Brown will be hosting more informational sessions on projects.
